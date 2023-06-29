Thorold couple living in trailer on rented farmland worried they will get kicked out and be homeless

Niagara residents are finding creative ways to avoid becoming homeless, but it hasn't been an easy road for a couple in Pelham.

Theodore Homuth, his girlfriend, and four dogs are living in a 29-foot trailer on farmland property in Pelham after losing their rented home in Thorold when the landlord sold the property.

They rent the land for about $500 a month, and pay for hydro as well.

Homuth says his trouble started in October of last year when by-law officers from the Town of Pelham started visiting the property.

"We first originally moved into this camper September 1st of 2021 when our landlord sold his house. Then of course the winter was record breaking cold and record breaking snowfall. Not only did we survive, we were comfortable. It's not like our life or safety is in threat. We aren't doing anything wrong. I don't see the harm in what we are doing, but unfortunately the by-law officer seems to think there is."

According to Homuth, they have been told to leave the property because their living situation doesn't comply with town by-laws.

He says between his girlfriend and him, they make $1800 a month, and they can't afford to rent anywhere in Niagara on their budget.

As of June 2023, the average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment in St. Catharines is $1,563. That doesn't include hydro, or water costs.

Homuth, who says he is battling cancer, admits his trailer is old, but he says it is sturdy.

He says it is too old to be accepted into organized trailer parks.

Homuth says the Town is not working with them to get their property up to code, and he fears they will become homeless.

He says the Ford government is relaxing rules for dwellings on farm properties and that should apply to him as he also works on the farm.