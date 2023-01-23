Thorold credit union joins list of Living Wage Employers in Niagara

The Thorold Community Credit Union is Niagara’s Latest Certified Living Wage Employer.

The company, which is Ontario's oldest community credit union, has been operating in the city since 1948.

“With today’s cost of living and inflation it is great to finally reach the milestone to qualify us as a living wage employer. If we can add any comfort level to our staff’s living conditions it makes us stronger as a working family.” Tim Whalen,

CEO, Thorold Community Credit Union.

“Paying a living wage allows workers to feel empowered and financially secure, which in turn allows them to perform better in their job, improving the overall functionality of the business. It’s a win-win situation for both the employee and the employer,” says Isha Dadhwal, Living Wage Program Coordinator, United Way Niagara.

The current living wage rate for Niagara region is $19.80/hour.