iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Thorold extends closures at municipal buildings and facilities

CKTB - NEWS - Closed sign

Thorold is the latest municipality to extend closures ‘until further notice.’

City Hall, public libraries, and community centres remain closed to the public.

All city staff started working from home back on March 19th, but they are still accessible by email or phone during regular business hours.  

The city is advising people check out their website for further information.   

CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio