Thorold fire still under investigation

The cause of a fire at an auto parts building is still under investigation.

Officials say the fire broke out just before 3:30 p.m. in a building on Beaverdams Road.

Thick black smoke filled the air and could be seen from across the region.

Niagara Regional Police issued a shelter in place for nearby residents until it was lifted at 11 p.m. last night.

Police have also confirmed that their investigation found no criminal component to the blaze.

NRP have also reopened all roads around the site.

At this point the cause of the fire is unknown.

No injuries have been reported from the fire.