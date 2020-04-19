Thorold fire under investigation
Niagara Regional Police and the Fire Marshall's officer are continuing to investigate a Saturday morning fire that left a teenager with critical injuries.
Emergency crews were called to a home in the area of Maitland and Colborne Streets in Thorold around 11 a.m. yesterday after reports of a fire with two people trapped.
A 16 year old was transported to an out of town hospital for treatment of critical injuries, a 70 year old woman was also taken to hospital for minor injuries.
Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara HealthMatt gets an update from Dr. Hirji on the Covid 19 outbreak.
Rob Foster - Lincoln Regional CouncillorMatt talks with Regional Councillor Rob Foster about how Covid-19 has impacted regional spending, including lost revenue.
Koby Vanyo - City of St CatharinesMatt talks to Koby about a new telephone-based program that offers community members 50 years of age and older the opportunity to enjoy socialization and programs from the comfort of their own home.