Thorold fire under investigation

Niagara Regional Police and the Fire Marshall's officer are continuing to investigate a Saturday morning fire that left a teenager with critical injuries.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the area of Maitland and Colborne Streets in Thorold around 11 a.m. yesterday after reports of a fire with two people trapped.

A 16 year old was transported to an out of town hospital for treatment of critical injuries, a 70 year old woman was also taken to hospital for minor injuries.