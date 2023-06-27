Thorold gearing up for Canada Day celebration and Rock 'N Blues event

The City of Thorold is gearing up for Canada Day with celebrations planned.

A two-day Canada Day and Rock 'N Blues event will be held at the Battle of Beaverdams Park on Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2.

The Saturday will feature family-fun events with doors opening at noon, and ending at 10 p.m. with fireworks.

A number of live bands will play both days, with additional entertainment, including a performance by Thorold Theatre taking place on July 1.

Battle of Beaverdams Park will be closed to the public before the event from June 29 at 12:00 p.m. to July 1 at 12:00 p.m., and after the event from July 2 at 10:30 p.m. to July 4 at 9:00 a.m.

“We’re excited to be bringing our two-day Canada Day and Rock ‘N Blues on the Battlefield event back once again this July 1st and 2nd. Featuring family-fun entertainment, food and drink vendors and live music that will pay homage to Thorold’s blues roots and more, this event truly has something for the whole family. We hope to see everyone out this weekend to celebrate Canada’s birthday!”



More information can be found here.