Thorold gears up for a pandemic safe holiday season
While Santa won't make it to Thorold via a parade this year, the city has come up with a way to have some safe holiday events.
Traditionally, on the last Saturday of November the streets of Thorold are lined with spectators who come out to enjoy the the Santa Claus Parade.
However, the city along with its parade committee and local BIA have been working together to deliver alternative safe events to ensure the holiday spirit is not lost in Thorold!
The Holiday Season will be in full swing as of November 28, with several events planned.
There will be a grand re-opening of Downtown Thorold, a socially distanced scavenger hunt, virtual holiday music, the important mailbox to deposit letters destined to the North Pole, virtual letter readings from Santa himself, story time with Mr. & Mrs. Claus and a dazzling holiday business & light display.
You can also check the city's website (www.thorold.ca) to find the map of lights.
Residents are encouraged to send in photos of their decorated homes both inside and out to be featured on our citywide decoration map.
Between November 28th and January 4th members of the public are encouraged to safely visit this area to enjoy all the holiday displays starting at the corner of St. David’s
Street West, heading down Front Street and looping around onto Towpath Street.
