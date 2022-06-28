Thorold hosting Canada Day celebrations and Rock N' Blues at the Battlefield this weekend

Thorold is getting ready for Canada Day and Rock ‘N Blues on the Battlefield celebrations this weekend.

On Friday, July 1st, organizers are planning Canada Day activities featuring a magic show, live music, and fireworks.

Rock 'N Blues on the Battlefield follows Canada Day on July 2nd.

This event pays homage to Thorold's blues legacy and honours the late Tim Sinnett, who spent many years of his life bringing blues to Thorold.

Musical acts include Figure Four, The Associates, God Boogie super band, Vanessa Collier and Jack De Keyzer.

“We are excited to bring live music back to the city of Thorold for a special two-day event, Canada Day and Rock ‘N Blues on the Battlefield,” says Mayor Terry Ugulini.

“We were unable to hold this celebration for the last two years due to the pandemic, so we are looking forward to bringing our community back together to celebrate this special occasion.”

Both events are free and will be held at the newly renovated Battle of Beaverdams Park.