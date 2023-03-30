Thorold hosting public skates at the Canada Games Park in April

The City of Thorold will be hosting senior and public skates at Canada Games Park over the month of April.



“We are pleased to be offering both senior skates and public skates at the Walker Sports and Abilities Centre at Canada Games Park for the month of April,” says Mayor Terry Ugulini.

“Whether you choose to drop in a few times over the month, or purchase a full pass which covers multiple visits, we hope you’ll join us at Canada Games Park for some spring skating!”



Senior skates will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on March 30, April 4, 6, 11, 13, 18, 20, 25 and 27.



Public skates will take place from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on April 2, 8, 22 and 30.



Residents can purchase a single-entry ticket or a pass that is valid through to next year’s skating programs at Frank Doherty Arena.

Residents can view the spring skating program guide on the City’s website by clicking here.

The Canada Games Park was built to accomodate last year's Summer Games in the Region, and includes two NHL-sized ice pads.