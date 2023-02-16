Thorold hosts free skate and pasta fundraiser on Family day
The City of Thorold is set to host a number of activities on Family Day.
The city is hosting a free skate at the Frank Doherty Arena, located at 70 Front Street, between 4 and 6 p.m.
Free hot chocolate and popcorn will be available for all attendees.
A pasta dinner fundraiser will be hosted at the Darlene Ryan Port Robinson Community Centre, located at 40 Cross St.
They will have two seatings at 4:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.
Mayor Terry Ugulini says, "Whether you choose to stop by our free Family Day skate at the Frank Doherty Arena for some hot chocolate and popcorn, or attend the Family Day Pasta Dinner at the Port Robinson Community Centre, we hope to see residents out enjoying some quality family time in our Community."
City Hall, Thorold Public Library and Thorold Community Activities Group will all be closed on Feb. 20.
For more information, visit: https://www.thorold.ca/en/family-day.aspx.
-
LIZ FLEMING TRAVELS (FEB 11, 2023)
This week on Liz Fleming Travels, I'm talking to Anne Brobyn of Hibiscus International about the cruises and other trips she organizes for people interested in buying vacation properties in the Caribbean, the Mediterranean and around the world. Then, Robin Robinson, longtime travel editor at the Toronto Sun and I will share insider tips for traveling smart, covering everything from finding cheap flights to packing light.
-
CKTB AM Roundtable - February 16th, 2023
Tim Denis is joined by:
Laura Ip - St. Catharines Regional Councillor
Shane Malcolm - Associate Director, Career Education at Brock University
-