Thorold hosts free skate and pasta fundraiser on Family day

The City of Thorold is set to host a number of activities on Family Day.

The city is hosting a free skate at the Frank Doherty Arena, located at 70 Front Street, between 4 and 6 p.m.

Free hot chocolate and popcorn will be available for all attendees.

A pasta dinner fundraiser will be hosted at the Darlene Ryan Port Robinson Community Centre, located at 40 Cross St.

They will have two seatings at 4:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Mayor Terry Ugulini says, "Whether you choose to stop by our free Family Day skate at the Frank Doherty Arena for some hot chocolate and popcorn, or attend the Family Day Pasta Dinner at the Port Robinson Community Centre, we hope to see residents out enjoying some quality family time in our Community."

City Hall, Thorold Public Library and Thorold Community Activities Group will all be closed on Feb. 20.

For more information, visit: https://www.thorold.ca/en/family-day.aspx.

