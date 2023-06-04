Thorold kicking off new program for city's older generation

June is Seniors Month in Ontario and Thorold is kicking off a new program called Thorold Seniors: A Year for Health, Community and Connection.

The program is designed to increase the sense of connection and belonging amongst older adults in Thorold.

The City of Thorold’s Age Friendly Committee, Thorold Community Activities Group (TCAG), and the Thorold Public Library, have partnered on this initiative.

They're working together to facilitate a series of new activities, seminars, classes and social events aimed at engaging older adults in the community.

Thorold’s new program is funded through the Government of Canada’s New Horizons for Seniors Program, which provides funding for projects that make a difference in the lives of seniors and in their communities.

Over the month of June, a series of multigenerational activities will be offered to help kick off the program, and to allow families to participate alongside each other, including walking clubs, community gardening activities and movie matinees.

For additional information on future events and activities, visit www.thoroldgroup.org/olderadults.