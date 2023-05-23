Thorold launching new community market

The City of Thorold is introducing a new Community Market this summer, and is kicking things off with a grand opening celebration on June 7th.



Mayor Terry Ugulini says the goal of the market is to support local businesses and cultivate resident engagement and community pride.

Each week the city will be inviting a community organization to be featured at a community booth, where they will have the opportunity to showcase their services to people at the market.

"This is a great opportunity for residents and visitors to connect with local organizations and support Niagara businesses.”

The free market will run every Wednesday between June and August from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Battle of Beaverdams Park.

The grand opening will include a special musical performance by The Figure Four, and family entertainment, including face painting and balloon twisting.

“I’d like to thank Council and staff for their hard work and collaborative efforts in bringing the Thorold Community Market to life,” says Manoj Dilwaria, chief administrative officer. “Our team has been working closely with community stakeholders and volunteers over the last few months to organize this event for our community. We look forward to seeing residents and visitors join us at the grand opening on June 7!”

The City is still accepting applications for vendors, entertainers, community groups and sponsors throughout the summer.

