Thorold looking to hire 40 people to work in the October election

The City of Thorold is looking to hire 40 staff members for upcoming 2022 Municipal and School Board Election.

Residents will have the opportunity to work in a variety of positions on October 24th.

Interested individuals are encouraged to submit an application on the City’s website.

A hard copy application can also be picked up and submitted at City Hall.

The City’s Clerks Department will contact successful applicants to schedule a time for them to come in for the job fair on September 14, 2022 between 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Voters are reminded they will have the opportunity to vote electronically in advance of Election Day, from October 11 to 22, 2022.

