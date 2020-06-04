Thorold man arrested in construction fraud scam in Niagara

A Thorold man wanted on fraud charges has been arrested.

Police say they received information that the suspect was inside a house in the area of Forster Avenue and McDonagh Crescent, in the City of Thorold.

Officers went to the address and made an arrest this afternoon.

39 year old Brody Racine is charged with fraud and theft charges.

Racine attended a bail hearing today and was held in custody.

Police allege Racine took construction jobs, and accepted money for services that were never provided.

Detectives have identified at least 12 alleged victims, and Racine is also wanted in Hamilton and Brantford.