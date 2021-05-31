Thorold man arrested on weapons charges following welfare check Saturday night

Niagara Police have arrested a 45 yr old Thorold man after police were called out to a welfare check on Saturday night.

The suspect, Steven Christopher Lepera, was arrested today and charged with careless storage of a firearm, and careless storage of ammunition.

Lepera is being held in custody and is expected to appear in court on June 1st.

On Saturday evening, officers were called to check the welfare of a man living at home on Martin Street near Beaverdamns Road in Thorold.

Officers arrived on scene and spent the evening searching for the man before issuing an arrest warrant for Lepera.