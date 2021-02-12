Thorold man charged after car crash in Niagara Falls

A Thorold man is now facing charges after a crash in Niagara Falls back in November.

On November 15th, 2020 Niagara Parks Police responded to a serious single motor vehicle collision in the area of the Niagara River Parkway and Fraser Street.

A 2012 Ford Focus was found at the scene demolished and both the male driver and female passenger had to be airlifted to hospitals outside the Niagara Region with serious injuries.

On February 10th, 2021 the Niagara Parks Police Service, with the assistance of the Niagara Regional Police Service - Collision Reconstruction Unit, charged a 23-year-old man from Thorold with impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm, and exceed 80 mgs of alcohol in 100 ml of blood.