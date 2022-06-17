Thorold man facing charges after attempting to flee police

One man is in custody after attempting to flee a routine traffic stop yesterday morning.

The NRP say an officer conducted the traffic stop after spotting a 2008 grey Cadillac CTS fail to stop at a stop sign in the area of Woodrow Street and Dunvegan Road in St. Catharines.

The male driver could not produce a drivers license when asked and gave the officer a fake name and birthdate.



When the officer questioned the driver further about his identity, the driver took off striking a police cruiser and narrowly missing a pedestrian walking on Dunvegan Road.

The car was stopped when it hit a concrete support pole and the driver ran off into a wooded area.



The man, who turned out to be 24 year old Corey Randolph Davidson from Thorold, was located and arrested near Carriage Road and Rampart Drive a short time later.



Upon determining Davidson's identity it was discovered his licence was suspended and he was wanted for failing to comply with a release order and failing to comply with probation.

Davidson now has more charges to add to the list including flight from police and dangerous driving.