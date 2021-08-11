Thorold man facing charges after citizen calls in possible impaired driver

A Thorold man is facing charges after an alert citizen called in a driving related complaint.

Niagara Regional Police were called to an area of Geneva Street and Church Street in St. Catharines on Monday just after noon, where they determined a 66 year old man driving a white Chevrolet Express cargo van had weaved into oncoming traffic and struck a curb.

Officers found the vehicle parked behind a local business and arrested Gordon Hayes, charging him with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and Impaired Operation / Blood Alcohol Concentration 80 Plus.

Officials say the man was working as a delivery driver and his breath samples registered four times the legal limit.