Thorold man plans to buy first cell phone and invest after winning $250,000

A Thorold man is celebrating his first major lotto win.

56-year-old Michael Mazzei won the top prize with INSTANT $250,000 STACKS.

"I'm a regular lottery player. I like to play $10 INSTANT tickets. I saw the numbers matched while I was playing my ticket and my heart was racing," he said. "I brought it to the ticket checker, and I couldn't believe it. I had to double check everything!"

Mazzei's mother was the first person he told about his big win.

"She was surprised and very emotional," he said. "It's surreal. You never think this is going to happen until it does."

He plans to save, purchase his first cell phone and invest his winnings.

The winning ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven on Claremont Street in Thorold.