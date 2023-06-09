Thorold man reunited with dog after 'Daisy' disappeared for two weeks

A Thorold family is breathing a sigh of relief after their 10-year-old dog went on quite the adventure.

'Daisy, a Lab with a history of seizures, went out for a late night bathroom break on May 25th, but didn’t come back inside that night and disappeared in the Allanburg neighbourhood.

Daisy’s owners plastered the city with posters and contacted local humane societies.

Volunteers from local rescue groups searched the area for Daisy for two weeks before she was spotted wandering into a field and collapsing.

The Niagara SPCA was contacted and an Animal Services Officer was dispatched immediately to retrieve her.

Once at the Niagara SPCA’s Niagara Falls shelter, she was fed and had several ticks removed.

She had visibly lost weight but was otherwise in good spirits.

Officials used her microchip and ID tag to contact her family.

She was reunited with them that afternoon and is now safe at home.

The Niagara SPCA and Humane Society says this story stresses the importance of having identification on your pets with an in-service phone number.

"Although many pets are microchipped, SPCA staff often face the frustrating roadblock of an emergency contact phone number that is no longer in service. The SPCA recommends making sure that phone number and contact information assigned to a pet’s microchip implant is current and could be made an annual “to-do” item just like testing smoke detectors."