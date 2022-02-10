Thorold man wanted for attempted murder

Niagara Police are searching for a man after an attempted murder in Niagara Falls.

Officers were called to the area of Arad Street and Drummond Road just after 6:30 p.m. last night.

There they found a man in his 30's that had been stabbed.

The victim was treated for life threatening injuries and transported to an out of town hospital.

Police began a search for two suspects and found one of them shortly thereafter.

36 year old Peter William Charles Blaker from Niagara Falls has been arrested and charged with attempted Murder, aggravated assault, and fail to comply with release order.

Police are searching for a second suspect.

49 year old Patrick Charles Cline is wanted for attempted murder and other charges.

The Thorold native is described as white, 6 foot tall, 250 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair cut in a brush cut.

He also has a number of tattoos including the word "St. Patrick" written on the left side of this neck and Jason Dean on his right hand.

Other tattoos include Irish theme script on the right side of his neck, five dots and the word "take" on his right hand, as well as a clover, a skull with the words "Mical Lucas", and the word "that" on his left hand.

Anyone who may know the location of Cline or information about this incident is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, extension 1009315.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

