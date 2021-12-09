Thorold man wanted for rental fraud

Finding a place to live is hard enough but now a Thorold man is wanted for rental fraud.

Niagara Police are searching for 39 year old Mark Cipparone after several people say they paid a down payment for a property only to be told that the property was no longer available and the payment was non refundable.

The suspect was using the name "Chris Jenkins" and having people sign fraudulent lease agreements online before telling them they cannot move in.

Police believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone to come forward with information.

Cipprone is described as white, 6'1, 300 lbs with hazel eyes and glasses. He has brown hair in a brush cut, a brown/grey beard and moustache.

He also has a number of tattoos including some tribal designs on his right arm and right calf, the word "trust" on his left foot, the word "loyalty" on his right foot, and "Cipparone" on his upper back.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable David Bozza at 905-688-4111, extension 1009352 or you can anonymously contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.