Thorold marks World AIDS Day with flag raising and red scarves

Thorold raised the Positive Living Niagara flag in recognition of World AIDS Day today.

Positive Living Niagara is a community-based organization that provides support, education and advocacy in a safe and confidential environment for HIV-positive individuals, their families and their friends.

“HIV is not a thing of the past; we just don’t talk about it,” says Sarah Burtch, women’s community development coordinator. “Positive Living Niagara would like to thank the City of Thorold for raising the flag to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS and its impacts, and to demonstrate support for people living with, affected by and at risk for HIV/AIDS in our communities.”

Mayor Terry Ugulini, Regional Councillor Tim Whalen, Councillor Tim O’Hare, Manoj Dilwaria, chief administrative officer, and Sarah Burtch raised the Positive Living flag yesterday outside of City Hall.

In attendance for the flag raising ceremony were representatives from Positive Living Niagara and City staff.

“The World Health Organization is calling on global leaders and citizens to boldly recognize and address the inequalities which are holding back progress in ending AIDS and equalize access to essential HIV services,” says Mayor Terry Ugulini. “On behalf of City Council and Staff, I’d like to thank Positive Living Niagara for bringing awareness to this important cause not only in the City of Thorold but across Niagara.”

Red scarves are hung throughout downtown Thorold today in support of the Red Scarf Project, an initiative that began in 2012 with the objective of promoting AIDS awareness.

Residents who find the scarves are encouraged to read the attached tag and spread the important message of awareness by wearing the red scarf and posting a selfie on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter with #RedScarfNiagara.

Residents can then keep the scarf for themselves or hang it back up for the next person to find.