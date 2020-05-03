Thorold Mayor says there is never a good time to close tunnel

There is never a good time to close the tunnel, but it has to be done.

That's the word from Thorold Mayor Terry Ugulini who is reminding motorists the Thorold tunnel shuts down for two weeks beginning at midnight tonight.

Ugulini says crews are switching traffic to the south tube and there are a lot of logistics and safety issues to put in place before it can safely reopen to two way traffic.

Construction will start in the north tube once the transfer of traffic is complete.

He says they hope to have the work done sooner, but right now the tunnel isn't slated to reopen until Monday May 18th at 6 a.m.