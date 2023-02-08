Thorold now has on-street parking ban during snow storms

Thorold is following St. Catharines and Lincoln's footsteps by creating a plan to clear roadways during snow storms.

The City has introduced an on-street parking ban as part of its updated winter maintenance program.

Officials say when a snowplow is forced to go around a parked vehicle during a winter weather event, an embankment of snow is left behind, creating difficulty for drivers to navigate.

To help address the issue, the City is introducing an on-street parking ban, which may be declared when a winter weather event occurs.

Once declared, vehicles must be removed from all roadways and kept off the road until the ban is lifted.

Residents can move their vehicles to the apron of their driveway, so long as they aren’t blocking the sidewalk, ask their neighbour to park in their driveway, or move their vehicle to a public parking lot.

“The safety of the City of Thorold residents is our number one priority,” says Mayor Terry Ugulini.

“Our updated winter maintenance program enables our crews to more effectively navigate roadways during a winter snow event, resulting in safer driving conditions for residents after snow clearing measures have taken place. We thank all residents for their support in making this new program successful and sustainable for our Community.”