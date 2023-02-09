Thorold passes budget with 0.19% increase

Thorold has finalized its budget after holding two special council meetings.

The budget reflects a 0.19 per cent net levy decrease, which incorporates the 3.75 per cent transfer to Niagara Region for transit services.

The cost of Niagara's new amalgamated transit commission will now show up on tax bills as a regional levy.

“I would like to thank Council and Staff for their dedication during this year’s budget process,” says Mayor Terry Ugulini.

“The approved 2023 budget focuses on moving key infrastructure projects forward, while continuing to strengthen our levels of service and engagement with the Community. I look forward to Council and Staff working together this year to accomplish our priorities and continue to move the City of Thorold forward.”

Infrastructure projects that have been approved in this year’s capital budget include reconstruction of Broderick Ave. and St. Davids Rd., the ongoing construction of Fire Station 1, completion of the Operations Centre construction, and design of the South Main Street Eco-Park.

Council also budgeted for the implementation of a farmers market and enhancements to the City’s tree planting program, as well as playgrounds and parks, to increase community engagement opportunities in the city.