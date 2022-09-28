Thorold preparing to welcome back Santa Claus Parade

The Thorold Santa Claus Parade is set to go.

The event is back in person for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

Mayor Terry Ugulini says "This year, we recognize how truly significant the parade is for our Community. Not only does it mark the return of an in-person event, but it also kick-starts the Holiday Season."

The 30th Anniversary of the parade is scheduled for November 26th and will see Santa and Mrs. Claus parade through downtown.

The parade route, parking details, road closures and volunteer applications are in the process of being finalized.

Those interested in volunteering are encouraged to keep posted on the City's website and social media channels for information on when the applications become available.