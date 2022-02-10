Thorold ranks as 8th fastest growing municipality in the country

Thorold is booming with growth.

The city ranking as the 8th fastest growing municipality in the country as Statistics Canada released data from the 2021 census.

A 26.7% population boost over five years vaulted them into the top 10.

The increase places Thorold 4th in the province when it comes to population growth.

According to the data released the city now has a population of 23,816, up from 18,807 back in 2016.

They also saw a 21.8% jump in occupied homes over that same time frame.

