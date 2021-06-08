Thorold ready to launch Port Robinson Ferry on Friday

The City of Thorold will be launching the Port Robinson Ferry on Friday as Ontario moves into Step One of its reopening plan.

The ferry service provides a link for cyclists wanting to cross the Welland Canal.

Riders must wear masks, and there will be a maximum of 10 riders.

Click here for more information on the ferry.

The Lock 7 Information Centre will also reopen on Friday to provide information to residents, however the building will be closed to the public.

Thorold is also planning to reopen the Richmond Street Pool on June 24th.

Information on registration for swimming lessons can be found in the Aquatic Program Guide available at www.thorold.ca/pool.