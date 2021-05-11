Thorold residents may hear explosions and see smoke Thurs/Fri as NRP host training

Niagara Police will be conducting training exercises in Thorold this week.

On Thursday May 13, and Friday May 14, 2021, the Niagara Regional Police Service Explosive Disposal Unit and Emergency Task Unit will be conducting training in the area of Thorold Townline Road and Highway 20.

The training will take place between 9am-4pm.

Residents may notice more police officers in the area, the sound of explosions and gun shots, and the smell of smoke.

There will be signage in the area.

The public is asked to stay away from training sites.