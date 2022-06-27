Thorold's Mayor is running for re-election

The Mayor of Thorold is running for re-election.

Terry Ugulini filed his nomination papers today saying Thorold is well positioned to lead Niagara out of the pandemic.

"During the pandemic City Council and Staff focused on keeping our Community safe and healthy, while continuing to move the City forward. I believe we succeeded in doing that! Major infrastructure projects were completed and our residential growth was matched with a surge in commercial/industrial growth."

He says the next term of Council will have to make many important decisions, beginning with the implementation of the city's new Official Plan.

Ugulini served as a councillor for the City of Thorold from 2014 to 2018, before becoming Mayor.

The municipal election is on October 24th 2022.