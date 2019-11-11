Thorold Tunnel closed in both directions
The Thorold Tunnel has been closed in both directions.
The City of Thorold posted on their Facebook page that the closure by MTO is due to flooding caused by the weather.
The tunnel is expected to reopen tomorrow morning.
Keep in mind the closure on highway 20 between Holland and Princess as it will restrict access across the Allanburg Bridge.
This story will be updated as we receive more information.
