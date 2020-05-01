Thorold Tunnel closing for two weeks

Essential workers who use the Thorold Tunnel will need to find an alternate route.

Highway 58 from Thorold Stone Road and Davis Road to Pine Street will be closed for 2-weeks for construction on the Thorold Tunnel.

Traffic in the tunnel will therefore be closed in both directions. .

The closure starts on Monday, and continues until 6am on May 18th.

Thorold's Mayor posting on social media that the closure is to facilitate the north tube closing and the re-opening of the south tube.

He adds if crews can complete the task prior to the 18th the tunnel will reopen sooner.

Once the south tube is opened it will have traffic in both directions until the entire project is completed.

The MTO advising essential travellers to take an alternate route.

