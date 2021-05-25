Thorold Tunnel evening and overnight closures start tonight

A heads up if you are planning on travelling the Thorold Tunnel over the next few nights.

The city says the northbound direction of the tunnel will be closed to all traffic starting at 6:00 p.m. tonight until 6:00 a.m tomorrow.

It will also be closed in the northbound and southbound directions between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m on Wednesday.

Then on Thursday, the southbound direction of the Thorold Tunnel will be closed to all traffic between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.