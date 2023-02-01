Thorold Tunnel lanes remain closed
The St. Catharines bound lanes of the Thorold Tunnel remain closed today and will likely remain closed for the day.
The Northbound Highway 58 lanes have been closed for emergency roadwork the last two days.
There is no firm timeframe on when the lanes will reopen.
The closure has created slowdowns on other routes as the Homer Bridge is also closed for repairs.
Officials have asked drivers use Glendale or the Allanburg Bridge as alternate routes.
