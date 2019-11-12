Thorold Tunnel reopens following flooding
The Thorold Tunnel has reopened following its closure yesterday due to flooding.
Right around the drive home yesterday MTO had to close the Thorold Tunnel due to flooding caused by inclement weather.
It was reopened today around 12:30pm.
Valour Victory Honouring Indigenous Veterans
Shelby Knox Speaks with Senior Manager of Heritage for the Niagara Parks Commission regarding Valour Victory honouring Indigenous veterans
CKTB Business Trip: Tourism
Shelby Knox Speaks with CAO Town of Lincoln Mike Kirkopoulos regarding the tourism industry in Town of Lincoln
Medical/Health Stories of the Week
Shelby Knox Speaks with Emergency Medical Specialist Dr. Mitch Shulman regarding medical/health stories of the week including the dangers of vaping and battling super bugs