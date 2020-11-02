Thorold Tunnel to open both tubes for winter travel

Good news for Niagara residents who frequent the Thorold Tunnel.

Both tubes of the tunnel are set to reopen near the end of this month.

Thorold Mayor Terry Ugulini says all the rehabilitation of the tunnel is not complete and we will see some restrictions and closures returning in the spring.

However, he says both tubes will be operational for the winter and traffic will return to normal.

Safety was a concern last winter with only one tube open with travel in both directions.

The entire 16 million dollar project should be completed by the summer of 2021.

The MTO has said they may need to do some work during the winter months, but the mayor says those closures and restrictions have been done during the overnight hours when traffic is minimal.



