iHeartRadio
-10°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Thorold Tunnel will remain closed in one direction until tomorrow


tunnel closed

The city of Thorold now says the northbound closure of the Thorold Tunnel will continue until tomorrow.

Highway 58 lanes, heading north into the St. Catharines area, are closed for emergency roadwork.

Making matters worse for drivers is that the Homer Bridge is also closed.

Drivers are being asked to use Glendale or the Allanburg Bridge as alternate routes.

12

Latest Audio