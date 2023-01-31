Thorold Tunnel will remain closed in one direction until tomorrow
The city of Thorold now says the northbound closure of the Thorold Tunnel will continue until tomorrow.
Highway 58 lanes, heading north into the St. Catharines area, are closed for emergency roadwork.
Making matters worse for drivers is that the Homer Bridge is also closed.
Drivers are being asked to use Glendale or the Allanburg Bridge as alternate routes.
🚗 TUNNEL CLOSURE | The Thorold Tunnel northbound (Hwy 58) is closed for maintenance until Feb. 1.— City of Thorold (@ThoroldON) January 31, 2023
For more information and updates on this closure, visit 511 Ontario's website : https://t.co/hyBcay4R5l pic.twitter.com/2oA1t2Zo2O
