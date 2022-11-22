Thorold, Welland and West Lincoln all set to host Santa Claus Parades this Saturday

Santa is getting ready for a very busy weekend of parades in Niagara this weekend.

Thorold’s 30th Annual Santa Claus Parade will take place Saturday at 4 p.m. in the downtown core.

The parade starts at the intersection of Sullivan Ave. and Collier Rd. N. with floats turning left onto Front St., and finishing at the intersection of Front St. and Regent St.

Sidewalks will be open for spectators to view the parade along Sullivan Ave. and Front St.

“This year, we recognize how truly significant the parade is for our Community. Not only are we returning to an in-person event, but we’re celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the parade,” says Mayor Terry Ugulini.

Welland is also hosting its parade on Saturday at 4 p.m., starting at the Canadian Tire Financial Services and travelling west down East Main Street toward Civic Square.

The parade will end with a special tree lighting ceremony in Civic Square.

Meantime, West Lincoln will also host its parade on Saturday at 5 p.m. travelling from the West Lincoln Community Centre to Industrial Park Road.

A free skate will be held from 7-8 p.m. following the parade.