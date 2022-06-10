Thorold will honour former mayor and doctor in the city Saturday

A Thorold man, who served as a mayor and doctor in the city for many years, will be honoured tomorrow.

Doctor Don McMillan has died at the age of 97.

He was a doctor in Thorold for 57 years and also served as Mayor and Niagara Regional Councillor from 1972 to 1985.

An outdoor funeral is scheduled for tomorrow at the park beside the Thorold Seniors Centre at 11 a.m.

McMillan leaves behind his wife Christine of nearly 70 years, and seven children.

He lived his entire life in Thorold with deep ties to the community.

