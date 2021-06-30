Thorold will not host city-run Canada Day events

Thorold will not be hosting any Canada Day events this year.

The city is joining other municipalities, such as St. Catharines, that have chosen to forgo the city-run festivities in the wake of hundreds of unmarked graves discovered at residential schools.

In a statement, city representatives say, '...as Canadians we recognize the importance of national pride, but also have compassion with the recent discovery of unmarked and desecrated graves of Indigenous children in Western Canada. This is a reminder to all of us of the devastation and trauma Indigenous peoples have faced in past and recent history."

Mayor Terry Ugulini encourages residents to consider visiting the First Nations Peace Monument at DeCew House Heritage Park tomorrow for a moment of reflection.

A healing fire at the Niagara Regional Native Centre continues until sunrise on Friday.

Wood, food, and other donations are welcome.