Thorold will not sell city park to DSBN

Thorold is not selling a city park to a school board.

A special council meeting was held last night to discuss a final proposal for McMillan Park to be sold to the District School Board of Niagara.

The DSBN proposal was to build a synthetic turf field at McMillan Park on Carleton Street North to address a number of challenges facing Thorold Secondary School.

The board says the plan would help them expand and align its football and athletic programming with programs currently offered at other schools in the Niagara Region.

Part of the plan included moving the existing splash pad, playground equipment and fencing to be relocated to another area of the park.

The existing baseball diamond and amenities, including the dugouts, clubhouse and backstop would be relocated to other City owned land in the Rolling Meadows community.

City council concluded the sale of the park would not move forward at this time.

You can read more about the proposal here.