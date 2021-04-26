Thousands call on Ford government to allow golf courses to reopen

Almost 100,000 people have signed an online petition demanding the Ontario government allow golf courses to reopen.

The change.org petition was started after the Ford government decided to ban many outdoor recreational activities, including golfing and tennis.

Last year golfers were allowed to tee off, but with some restrictions in place to help slow the spread of COVID-19 including spread out tee-times and closing clubhouse facilities and restaurants.

CTV News reports there have been no known COVID-19 cases linked to golf course in Ontario.

Many avid golfers have said hitting the greens is essential to their mental health during the stress of the pandemic.