Thousands gather for vigil honouring Muslim family in London

Thousands of mourners gathered outside a London, Ontario mosque last night along with some high-profile dignitaries for an outdoor vigil to honour a Muslim family that were victims of what police have called a targeted hate crime.



Sunday night's attack on a sidewalk of a north-end intersection killed four people, identified by relatives as Salman Afzaal, his 74-year-old mother, his wife Madiha and their 15-year-old daughter Yumna.



Yumna's nine-year-old brother survived the truck attack and was seriously injured.



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said no words can ease the grief of three generations "murdered in their neighbourhood'' and he promised action against Islamophobia