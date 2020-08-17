Thousands of CRA and government accounts disabled after cyberattack
The Canada Revenue Agency website remains off limits after hackers gained access to thousands of accounts.
The CRA says 5,500 accounts were targeted in one of two credential stuffing schemes.
The other attack saw more than 9,000 G-C-Keys accounts targeted.
Those accounts are used by Candians to apply for and access federal services like CERB.
The Treasury Board of Canada says the culprits took advantage of the fact that many people re-use passwords and usernames across multiple accounts.
No word on when the CRA website will be back up and running.
