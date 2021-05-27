Thousands of expiring AZ doses not yet sent to pharmacies, province says
Ontario says thousands of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines expiring Monday are still undergoing quality checks before being sent to pharmacies and doctors' offices.
It says 12,000 doses are expected to be cleared tomorrow, and others are still being reviewed.
A spokeswoman for the health minister says approximately 26,600 doses had been sent out as of Thursday morning to be administered as second shots.
Ontario stopped giving out first doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine earlier this month after saying it was linked to an increased risk of a rare but serious blood clotting disorder.
The province is now offering second shots of the vaccine at a 10-week interval to the first batch of AstraZeneca recipients as it works through roughly 45,000 doses set to expire on May 31.
Ontarians who received the vaccine between March 10 and March 19 at participating sites in Kingston, Windsor and Toronto are eligible to book those second doses.
-
Dr. Mustafa Hirji, Acting Medical Officer of Health for Niagara Region - Children should be back in the classroom. (May 27 2021)Niagara's top doctor thinks children should be back in the classroom. Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji tells CKTB the region is at a point where we can reopen schools, given lower daily case numbers, and the trend is going down.
-
-