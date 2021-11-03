Thousands of hand-made poppies on display at Niagara-On-The-Lake Museum

An eye catching display of Remembrance at the Niagara-On-The-Lake Museum is honouring veterans.

Thousands of hand-made crocheted, knitted, and fabric poppies are draped over the building, spilling onto the grounds to pay tribute to the many people who served the country.

The project is inspired by a similar movement from the Niagara Falls History Museum last year.

The display will continue until November 12th.

All poppies were hand-made by volunteers from across the Niagara Region with the final installation put together by museum staff and volunteers with some help from Davey Tree Expert Company. The St. David Lion's Club has sponsored the Niagara-On-The-Lake Poppy Project.