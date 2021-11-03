Thousands of hand-made poppies on display at Niagara-On-The-Lake Museum
An eye catching display of Remembrance at the Niagara-On-The-Lake Museum is honouring veterans.
Thousands of hand-made crocheted, knitted, and fabric poppies are draped over the building, spilling onto the grounds to pay tribute to the many people who served the country.
The project is inspired by a similar movement from the Niagara Falls History Museum last year.
The display will continue until November 12th.
All poppies were hand-made by volunteers from across the Niagara Region with the final installation put together by museum staff and volunteers with some help from Davey Tree Expert Company. The St. David Lion's Club has sponsored the Niagara-On-The-Lake Poppy Project.
-
$15 min wage effective January 1 - GNCCMatt talks to Hugo Chesshire, Director of Policy & Government Relations, GNCC (Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce) regarding yesterdays announcement that starting Jan 1 minimum wage will be set at $15
-
Facebook to delete/shutdown face-recognition systemMatt talks to Carmi Levy Tech Analyst about facebook claiming to end the use of facial recognition software
-
Decriminalizing small amounts of drugs - BCMatt talks to Talia Storm, Director StreetWorks Services at Positive Living about B.C. requesting federal approval to decriminalize small amounts of drugs. Is this the right approach, would Niagara follow suit?