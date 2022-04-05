Thousands of Ontario students behind on vaccines usually administered in schools

Health officials say thousands of Ontario students have fallen behind on routine vaccinations typically offered in schools as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.



In Toronto alone, an estimated 73,000 students in Grades 7 through 12 are behind by at least one dose in their Hepatitis B, Human Papilloma Virus and meningococcal vaccines, according to Toronto Public Health.



In recent submissions to the Toronto Board of Health, the public health unit said it has been unable to administer the shots to students in those grades during the pandemic.



However, it said the vaccines are currently being offered through city-run clinics and will be available in school-based clinics in the coming months.



The Lambton and Renfrew County health units are also holding clinics for students to catch up on Hepatitis B, Human Papilloma Virus and meningococcal immunizations.



In-school vaccination programs have been disrupted by school closures and a shift to online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.