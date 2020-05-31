Thousands take part in demanding an end to anti-black and anti-indigenous racism in Toronto

Thousands of protesters demanding an end to anti-black and anti-Indigenous racism marched peacefully in downtown Toronto yesterday.

They chanted ``justice for Regis'' as they made their way to a police station where the rally concluded.

The protest, organized by a group dubbed Not Another Black Life, followed the death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet in Toronto on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old fell from a 24th-floor balcony while police were in the apartment, and the incident is now being investigated by Ontario's police watchdog.

While demonstrators rallied in Toronto, several U-S cities continued to be rocked by violent protests sparked by the deaths of African Americans at the hands of police.