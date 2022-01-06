Three airlines refuse to fly group that partied on plane maskless home to Canada

Passengers who shot video of themselves partying without masks aboard a chartered flight from Montreal to Mexico now face being stranded after three airlines have refused to fly them home to Canada.

Sunwing Airlines cancelled the return charter flight from Cancun scheduled for Wednesday and Air Transat and Air Canada both say they will refuse to carry the passengers.

Videos of the December 30th flight show unmasked passengers gathered in close proximity, singing, dancing and vaping in the aisle and on seats.